Randeep Hooda Off To Budapest For His Next Hollywood Project

According to sources, Randeep Hooda is all set for his next Hollywood venture and is off to Budapest.

The actor's first tryst with Hollywood was in the 2020 action film Extraction, which was released on Netflix.

Randeep Hooda's performances have always been hailed, as he opts for unconventional roles.

His last Bollywood film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, was critically acclaimed, and his performance was appreciated by the audience.

Though not much information about his new Hollywood venture has been revealed, a close source mentioned, "Randeep is excited about starting filming for the project. While not much is known at this stage, it's a brand new avatar for him. The shoot is set to commence soon in Budapest later this week."

In Extraction, he had shared screen space with Chris Hemsworth. Randeep Hooda's action sequences were applauded by the critics and masses alike.

His last Bollywood outing, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was based on the life of the celebrated freedom fighter. The film was officially nominated as a contender for Oscars 2025.

The film will be competing with other official entries of Indian films at Oscars 2025, namely Kanguva, Santosh, Girls Will Be Girls, All We Imagine As Light, The Goat Life, and Putul.

On the work front, Randeep also has Jaat with Sunny Deol, scheduled to release in theatres in April 2025. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Randeep Hooda made his impressive debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding.

His other memorable performances include Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Sarbjit, and Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster.