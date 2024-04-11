Oscars 2025: Show And Nominations Dates Revealed. Details Here

The Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The nominations slate will be announced on January 17, next year. The official X (earlier known as Twitter) handle of The Academy, announced in a post, "Mark your calendars! The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025." This is what The Academy's official page on X posted:

Mark your calendars! The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.



Nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. pic.twitter.com/eJWgkvNL5S — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 10, 2024

The 96th Academy Awards ended with seven prizes for Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Among other highlights of this year's Oscars were Ryan Gosling's live performance to the Barbie ballad I'm Just Ken. He was joined by Guns N Roses legend Slash, guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, and actors Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gtwa and Scott Evans. Other than that, RRR was also a part of the stunts reel that was shared during this year's ceremony. It was a part of a tribute given to stunt coordinators. Did we mention when John Cena attended the ceremony as a presenter at the Oscars? He highlighted the importance of costumes in films by opting to wear none on stage while presenting the Best Costume Design award.

Meanwhile, new Oscar for Best Casting will be added to the Academy Awards from 2026, organisers announced earlier this year. "Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a statement, stated news agency AFP.