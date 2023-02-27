No, Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Starring In A Sourav Ganguly Biopic: 'Not Been Offered This Film'

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @arthwrites)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours of him headlining former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. At a promotional event for his upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir was asked by the media if he is doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly.

Responding to this question, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

However, he confirmed that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

"Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know," Ranbir added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online.

Ranbir Kapoor sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words 'Ranbir's Makkar XI' was written on the actor's T-shirt while Sourav's T-shirt had 'Dada's Jhooti XI' written on it.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8.