Ranbir Kapoor's Clean-Shaven Look Reminds Fans Of His <i>Wake Up Sid</i> Days. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city last evening, in a clean-shaven look that particularly caught the attention of the internet.

The actor has been sporting a moustache for the last few months, as he is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. His look from last evening though, reminded fans of his Wake Up Sid days.

Wearing a red t-shirt with denim and a cap, Ranbir was seen interacting with the paparazzi and clicking pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor was clicked in an all-new clean-shaven look last evening.

The internet went into a frenzy as they commented how he looked exactly like his character in Wake Up Sid.

Ranbir was heard having fun with the photographers as he told them never to click a picture from a low angle.

Not only this, but Ranbir's lean frame and fitter physique have also been the talk of the town.

Fans flooded the internet with comments about how much they were loving Ranbir's new avatar.

One internet user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor new look [fire emojis]", another fan wrote, "He's getting younger."

"Why does he look like a boy out of college," one comment read, with another fan adding, "Wake up Sid transformation in the 40s. Unbelievable."

One more person commented, "Who will say he is in his 40s?"

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

While he will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash in Ramayana, he is joined by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War.

Ramayana also has Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in key roles. The first part is scheduled to hit the screens in Diwali 2026. The second part will be released in the latter half of 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor fans could not get enough of his new look last evening. Sporting a clean-shaven avatar, the actor reminded everyone of his Wake Up Sid get up.

