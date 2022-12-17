Govinda Naam Mera: Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo In Vicky Kaushal's Film Is Winning The Internet

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: shivanamah_08)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kuahsal's quirky thriller film Govinda Naam Mera released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The thing which surprised the fans most is actor Ranbir Kapoor's special cameo with choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the song Bijli which made netizens even more excited about the film. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and got mixed reviews from the fans.

Fans were not at all expecting the Brahmastra star to do a cameo in the film and social media is going crazy about it. Some of the users reacted to Ranbir's special appearance and said that his 2-minute cameo was far better than the performances of the entire lead star cast.

"Ranbir Kapoor literally ate the whole movie," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor really saved the film.' "wow! Wasn't expecting a cameo from Ranbir in this film, he really stole the show and I am surprised' another user commented. Ranbir Cameo in Govinda Naam Mera."

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming period biopic film Sam Bahadur opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

