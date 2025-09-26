Weekend Binge: From <i>Rockstar</i> To <i>Animal</i>, Forty-Two Shades Of Ranbir Kapoor

This weekend is going to be extra special for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. The Bollywood star is turning 43 on Sunday, September 28. From making his debut in the 2007 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya to ruling the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the actor has ticked all the right boxes in the film industry. Ranbir's talent lies in his versatility and in breathing life into every character effortlessly. So, on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday weekend, let us binge-watch some of his best films:

Saawariya (2007) - YouTube

Although the heartfelt romance drama did not make it big at the box office, it gave the audience the star that is Ranbir Kapoor. His boyish charm, amazing screen presence, and the iconic towel dance brought alive the character of Raj, a hopeless romantic who falls head over heels in love with Rohini (Sonam Kapoor), despite their complicated circumstances.

Wake Up Sid (2008) - Prime Video

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation from a happy-go-lucky boy to an emotionally mature man forms the crux of Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut. He played the role of Siddharth Mehra, a rich and ambitionless boy with a strained relationship with his father. But his life changes for the better and he learns to take responsibilities after meeting an aspiring writer-journalist, Aisha Bannerjee, essayed by Konkona Sen Sharma.

Rockstar (2011) - Apple TV

In this Imtiaz Ali masterpiece, Ranbir Kapoor truly shone as Jordan, an aggressive and rebellious musician. He falls passionately in love with Heer, played by Nargis Fakhri. His success that came at the cost of heartbreak was portrayed brilliantly by Ranbir, with the film's soul-stirring songs striking the right chord with the masses.

Barfi! (2012) - Prime Video

Anurag Basu delivered magic with a slice of romance and a whole lot of emotions in this musical romance. Set in 1970s Darjeeling, the film focused on Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf-mute young man who forms a special bond with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), suffering from autism, after his first love, Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz), marries someone else. What follows is an unconventional love triangle, filled with sincerity, innocence, heartbreak and the beauty of letting go.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) - Prime Video

Ranbir Kapoor, as the charming and adventurous Kabir ‘Bunny' Thapar, won the hearts of fans, with many aspiring to follow their dreams like him. Kabir, a carefree soul and globetrotter, got his biggest life lessons from Naina (Deepika), a shy and introverted woman who taught him that life is all about enjoying the little moments. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin were also a part of this movie about friendship.

Tamasha (2015) - Zee5

Another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece, Tamasha, brought the best out of Ranbir Kapoor, who slipped into the shoes of Ved. A corporate employee, he desperately wants to live his dreams but finds himself stuck in the 9-5 routine, wishing to break free. Enter Tara (Deepika Padukone), who met Ved during a trip to Corsica and now helps him find his true self and real calling through love and patience.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) - Netflix

This Karan Johar directorial showcased Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan, an immature man and aspiring musician who gets obsessed with Anushka Sharma's Alizeh. Despite him going the extra mile, Alizeh rejects Ayan's love proposals and wants to be just friends with him in this story of unrequited love and the power of true friendship.

Sanju (2018) - Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor slipped into the shoes of Bollywood biggie Sanjay Dutt in this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, showcasing the actor's turbulent life, from his rise as a charming star to his struggles with addiction, controversies, and a long-drawn legal battle. Ranbir's nuanced performance made him so convincing as Sanjay Dutt that he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 2019.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) - JioHotstar

Ranbir Kapoor charmed viewers as Shiva, a man with extraordinary control over fire and having an incredible connection to the mystical astraverse. His balanced intensity, vulnerability, with a touch of romance and a whole lot of action in this Ayan Mukerji magnum opus featuring a cast ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and his now-wife, actress Alia Bhatt.

Animal (2023) - Netflix

This Sandeep Reddy Vanga film might have faced controversies for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and patriarchal themes, but Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of his best performances in the movie, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. His fierce avatar, combined with raw intensity, especially in that VFX-heavy action sequence, proved once again why Ranbir is such a versatile actor.

