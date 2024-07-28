Ranbir Kapoor On Coping With His Dad Rishi Kapoor's Death: "Losing One Of The Parents Is Very Big Moment"

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who delivered a massive hit last year namely Animal, in a recent podcast with Nikhil Kamath, opened up about his relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor and on coping with his death. “I stopped crying very early on in life. I didn't even cry when my father passed away. The doctor told me the night that I was in the hospital – I spending many nights there – that it was his last night and he's gonna go anytime soon. I went up to the room and got a panic attack. I don't know how to express myself. I didn't know what was happening – it was too much to take. I don't think I've understood the loss [yet]. Losing one of the parents is very big moment.”

“I felt as much guilt as he felt when he was going away because that one year that we spent together during the treatment, he often spoke about that. One day, he came to my room and started crying and he never showed that kind of weakness to me. It was awkward for me l because I didn't know if I should go hold him, I should hug him and I really realised the distance. And I feel guilty that I didn't have the grace to let go of the distance or the glass between us and go and hug him and give him some love," Ranbir continued.

In an earlier interview with PTI, while talking about his dad's death, Ranbir Kapoor said, "The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life."

"Lot of good things and bad things come out of it... I have been blessed with a baby girl. I've been blessed to have married Alia last year. There have been ups and downs... But that's life, right?" he added.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.