Rana Naidu Trailer Is Super Viral: Rana Daggubati Vs Venkatesh - It's All In The Family

Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu seem to promise an epic face-off. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer in which Ventakesh and Rana play the role of father and son (for those who don't know then let us tell you, Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana are uncle and nephew in real life). The series, which is the official adaptation of the 2013 crime series Ray Donovan, is set in Mumbai. In the trailer, Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) is shown as the problem solver for all Bollywood celebs - a "fixer of the stars". In the next scene, he can be seen bashing what appears to be a goon to a pulp as his associate (Sushant Singh) tries to hold him back. The trailer also has some romantic scenes with Surveen Chawla. Things are all in his favour until his father enters the scene. His life turns upside down when his father Naga Naidu (Venkatesh) is released from jail.

In the next frame, a bearded and ragged man is shown coming out of the prison gate - an estranged father of Rana. The two are extremely hostile towards each other. Towards the end of the trailer, Rana and Venkatesh are seen in a war of words when Rana (seems to) attacks his father. What happens next, will they call it a truce or continue to fight, is the movie all about. Apart from fights and violence, the trailer also has some power-packed dialogues.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the web series stars Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.

Rana Daggubati also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "He operates in the shadows, but now, a shadow from his past is about to return and shake his world to its core!

Watch this action-packed saga unfold in #RanaNaidu on March 10!"

Rana Naidu will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2023.