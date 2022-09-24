Rana Naidu Teaser: Ventakesh Daggubati And Rana Daggubati In One Frame. It Is Finally Happening

A still from Rana Naidu trailer. (courtesy: Netflix)

For all the Ventakesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati fans out there, we have some amazing news in store. FYI: it is about Rana Naidu. Excited, already? The teaser of the much-awaited web series was released at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan event on Saturday. Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of the popular American TV series Ray Donovan that traces the tale of a man, in Los Angeles, who help rich and influential families fix their issues. Ventakesh Daggubati and his nephew Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space for the first time with this project, directed by Karan Anshuman. The teaser introduces Rana Daggubati in the titular role. In the background, a voice can be heard saying, “I have heard a lot about your help. Whenever any celebrity is in trouble, they call you to fix things for them. Fixer for the stars.” The teaser is a hit. Fans are super excited to see the famous uncle-nephew duo.

Ventakesh Daggubati has also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “We are taking our family drama one step further. Get ready to see me and Rana Daggubati go head to head in Rana Naidu, coming soon on Netflix.” Replying to the post, actress Rasshii Khanna wrote, “Wohooo.”

Rana Daggubati too has dropped the teaser on his Instagram timeline. In the caption, he said, “If you need something fixed, Rana Naidu is your man. And according to #Tudum, he's coming to Netflix sooner than you think. Watch me and Venkatesh Daggubati fight it out in Rana Naidu - Streaming Soon.”



Surveen Chawla, Sushanth Singh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopraa, Suchitra Pillai, Rajesh Jais, and Priya Banerjee are also part of the series.

