Rana Daggubati On Health Rumours: 'It's A Boring Topic Now'

Rana Daggubati shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Highlights Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive: Rana Daggubati The actor says he's thankful for the love people have showered on him Rana Daggubati's upcoming films are Haathi Mere Saathi and Housefull 4

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati says he's 'tired' of dismissing rumours of his ill-health and told news agency IANS that it's a 'boring topic now.' Last month, the 34-year-old quashed reports of undergoing kidney transplant - the reports were triggered by viral photos of a much leaner version of Rana Daggubati. He told IANS that every time he leaves Hyderabad (where he stays), people get apprehensive. The Baby actor also added that he's 'thankful for the love people have showered on him.' Rana Daggubati told IANS: "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me," Rana Daggubati said.

In July, quashing the kidney transplant rumours, Rana Daggubati urged fans to 'stop reading' fake reports concerning his health in the comments section of one of his posts. He also set the record straight by issuing a statement and updating fans why he had to travel to the US at that time. "I am currently in the US for a few weeks to research about (my next project) and meet a few visual effects companies for special effects for one of my upcoming project," IANS quoted him as saying.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, for which he had to undergo major body transformation. He has also signed up for Housefull 4 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Rana Daggubati is also busy co-producing the biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan, for which he has signed Vijay Sethupathi.

(With inputs from IANS)

