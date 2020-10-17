Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Stunning Pic After Wedding

Miheeka Baja shared this photo. (Image courtesy: miheeka)

If you are having a dull day, we are the perfect picture to cheer you up. We are talking about Miheeka Bajaj's latest post featuring husband and actor Rana Daggubati that is winning the Internet. The duo got married in August this year. On Saturday, Miheeka posted a stunning picture of herself and Rana Daggubati sunbathing and enjoying each other's company. While the actor can be seen sporting a sleeves t-shirt, Miheeka looks gorgeous in a floral print top and what appears to be jeans. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Just because" and added a couple of heart face emojis. Minutes after Miheeka posted the photo, fans dropped comments like "cute" and "favourite couple."

Some of the fans think the aforementioned photo is from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's honeymoon. In case you haven't noticed yet, this is the first time that Miheeka has posted a photo of herself and the actor after their wedding.

Check out Miheeka Bajaj's post here:

Rana Daggubati, during Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha 5 earlier, talked about his honeymoon plans. In August, when Neha asked him, "What's the plan for the honeymoon once the lockdown opens up? Where are you headed?" he replied: "If it were not for this, then I would have been in in Amsterdam... I like art."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 10. The wedding was attended by 30 guests only, in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Pictures from their wedding and post-wedding festivities trended for days on the Internet. If you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got officially engaged on May 21.