Newlyweds Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Perform Puja At Home. See Pic

Actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj performed a post-wedding Satyanarayan puja at his home in Hyderabad after an intimate wedding in Ramanaidu Studios on Saturday. Pictures of the newlyweds performing the rituals are all over the Internet. In the picture, Miheeka appears to be dressed in a green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta while Rana Daggubati is dressed in white cotton pancha katta. Another picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj posing with their entire family is also being circulated on social media. The entire family picked outfits made in heritage Ponduru cotton. Earlier in the day, actress Samantha Ruth Prabu (Rana Daggubati's sister-in-law) shared pictures of the family from the puja.

In the family photo, Rana Daggubati's father Daggubati Suresh Babu, uncle Venkatesh Suresh, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and others posed happily with the newlyweds. Here are viral photos of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka from the Satyanarayan puja:

Meanwhile, Samantha, who is married to Naga Chaitanya (Rana Daggubati's cousin) shared pictures of the Daggubati family dressed up for the puja. She also shared a heart-warming picture of herself and Naga Chaitanya which trended all day.

Here are Samantha Ruth Prabhu's posts:

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. For the wedding, Miheeka Bajaj wore an Anamika Khanna lehenga. She looking stunning in polki, emerald and pearl jewellery.

Here are some pictures from the wedding:

Rana Daggubati is best-known for his roles in movies like the Baahubali series, The Ghazi Attack and Baby. Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio.