<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking Update: Nearly 3 Lakh Tickets Sold Across India, Film Collects Rs 15.57 Crore

The excitement around Ramayana continues to build as the film inches closer to its theatrical release. With seven days to go, the film has grossed Rs 15.57 crore through advance bookings across India. The film has sold 2.97 lakh tickets across 6,382 shows, reported Sacnilk. Excluding block seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 12.77 crore from 2.41 lakh tickets.

The massive bulk of the demand stems from the Hindi version, which leads with Rs 13.07 crore in earnings. The regional language dubs make up the remaining share, with the Kannada version pulling in Rs 2.04 crore and the Telugu version contributing Rs 46.39 lakh to the film's early tracking numbers.

City-wise, Delhi NCR leads the charts with a gross collection of Rs 2.87 crore from 38,666 tickets booked. Bengaluru follows closely in total collection at Rs 2.45 crore but boasts the highest volume of tickets sold at 41,112. Mumbai secures the third position with Rs 2.16 crore across 31,088 ticket sales, while Hyderabad rounds out the visible list with Rs 83.14 lakh from 23,558 tickets booked.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The makers held Ramayana's exclusive world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles on October 27. The film is now set to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, while the second instalment of the mythological epic is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

Also Read | Ramayana First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Is 'Spectacular, One Of 2026's Most Immersive Cinematic Experiences'



