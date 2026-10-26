<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Epic Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark Worldwide

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 5. With just 10 days to go, the film's advance booking figures are offering a glimpse into the audience response. Ticket sales have already crossed the Rs 11 crore mark in India. The film has also recorded an impressive Rs 20.50 crore in global advance gross across India and international markets.

As of 9 am on Monday, Ramayana has grossed Rs 11.81 crore from 2.15 lakh advance tickets across India. The film has collected approximately 20.50 crore in reported worldwide advance bookings, reported Sacnilk.

The vast majority of ticket demand originates from the Hindi version, which commands an 86% share valued at Rs 10.16 crore. In comparison, regional languages contribute a much smaller portion of the total pre-sales. The Kannada version accounts for an 11% share at Rs 1.27 crore, followed by the Telugu version, which makes up just 3% of the demand with a collection of Rs 37.85 lakh.

Delhi-NCR leads Ramayana advance bookings among individual cities, with a premium average ticket size of Rs 2.35 crore across nearly 31,000 sold. Mumbai and Bengaluru follow as high-value hubs, with Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.56 crore earnings respectively.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and Pune represent more accessible entry points with average ticket sizes under Rs 1 Crore, though both still maintain strong upward momentum in transaction volume.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Ramayana is set to release in theatres on November 5, while the second instalment of the mythological epic is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

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