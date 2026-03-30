<i>Ramayan</i> Actor Sunil Lahri Recalls How A Fan Posed As A Relative To Enter His Building

Television actor Sunil Lahri, best known for portraying Lakshman in the iconic series Ramayan, shared an unusual fan encounter that took him down memory lane.

Sunil Lahri Recalls A Fan Encounter

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor posted a video recounting how a man attempted to enter his building by falsely claiming to be a relative.

"I would like to share a very interesting story with you all, which reminded me of the days of Ramayan shooting. Recently, someone came to our building to meet me, pretending to be my relative. When our security checked, they found out that he was lying, so they sent him away," he said.

The incident reminded Lahri of a similar experience from his early days on the sets of Ramayan.

Recalling the moment, he shared, "One day, after we had been shooting in the sun for a long time, I had a 2-3 day break. I didn't have a beard, and I had oil in my hair. I was walking near the main gate of the studio when a gentleman came and said, 'Hello, I would like to meet Sunil Lahiri.' I asked him who he was, and he said, 'I am his brother. I am from Bhopal.' It was amazing. He came to meet me but couldn't recognise me. He pretended to be my brother."

Reflecting on the strange yet amusing nature of both incidents, the actor concluded with a note: "It is said that when your time is right, strangers become your relatives."

About Sunil Lahri

Sunil Lahri began his acting career with the 1980 film The Naxalites, where he starred alongside Smita Patil. However, he rose to fame for his role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

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