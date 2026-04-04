OG TV Lakshman Sunil Lahri Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>: "Looks A Little Harsh, Always Better To Cast A Fresh Face"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is all set to release in theatres at Diwali 2026. The teaser, dropped earlier this week, received mixed responses: while some appreciated the grandeur, others criticised the VFX effects. Some were also not in favour of Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Rama. Now Sunil Lahri, the original Lakshman from Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show Ramayan, has also shared his opinion.

What's Happening

Sunil Lahri told DNA , "Ranbir looks OK, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting."

, "Ranbir looks OK, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting." He added, "He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Laxmana or Bharat. For such a role, it's always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match."

For the unversed, Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman in the popular show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. Considered to be the most-watched Indian TV show of all time, it aired on Doordarshan from 1987 to 1988.

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects ever made in Indian cinema. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Lord Rama. Now, turns out, the actor will also briefly appear as Lord Parshurama in the mythological saga. While the recently released teaser hinted at this dual role, there had been no confirmation until now.

In an interaction with Collider during the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir shared that he used body language and voice modulations to bring Rama and Parshurama's different personalities to life. The actor said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama.”

He added, “Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic. I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that's what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra. It is set to release in theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by a second part in Diwali 2027.