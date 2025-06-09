Ram Madhvani On Creative Crisis And Box Office Woes: "Give Indian Cinema A Year Of Peace"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian cinema's box office collections have dropped 30-40% compared to pre-pandemic years. Audiences are increasingly preferring streaming platforms over traditional theatre visits. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani describes the industry as undergoing a creative crisis needing support.

With theatre footfalls hitting record lows and even big-budget films struggling to break even, Indian cinema is facing a moment of reckoning. According to recent industry reports, overall box office collections are down nearly 30-40% compared to pre-pandemic years, with audiences increasingly choosing streaming platforms over the big screen.

Amidst the noise of criticism and constant post-mortems on why films are failing, filmmaker Ram Madhvani is urging calm. In an exclusive interview, the Neerja and Aarya director called for a much-needed pause, saying the industry is going through a "creative crisis" but needs support, not cynicism.

"Can we just give the industry 6 months to a year? It needs oxygen, not nails in the coffin," Madhvani said. "Yes, something is wrong, people aren't coming to theatres as they used to. But instead of constantly asking 'what's wrong,' let's help it heal."

He likened the current phase of Indian cinema to a patient in recovery suggesting that relentless criticism is only making the situation worse. "No one sets out to make a bad film. This is a time for unity among those who love movies, not blame," he added.

In a climate where every Friday release faces intense scrutiny and public backlash, Madhvani's appeal stands out as a call for empathy and a reminder that revival takes time, care, and collective responsibility.

