Ram Madhvani On Sensitivity in Filmmaking: "It's Not The Times, It's Who You Choose to Be"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ram Madhvani emphasises personal integrity over external pressures in filmmaking. He believes sensitivity should stem from one's character, not social trends. Madhvani rejects being selectively sensitive based on current social sentiment.

As Indian cinema walks a cultural tightrope in a hypersensitive socio-political climate, filmmakers often find themselves second-guessing every line of dialogue, visual metaphor, or character arc. With outrage just a tweet away, is it becoming harder to be a filmmaker today?

Ram Madhvani, known for nuanced storytelling in Neerja and Aarya, offers a refreshingly grounded perspective. In an exclusive chat, when asked whether navigating this climate of heightened sensitivity impacts creative choices, Madhvani steered the conversation inward.

"Why would I not be sensitive all the time?" he said. "That's my character. I don't want to be someone who says something insensitive-not just because of the times we live in, but because that's not who I am."

Rather than adapting to external pressures, Madhvani believes it's about staying rooted in personal integrity. He resists the idea that filmmakers should be selectively sensitive based on prevailing social sentiment. "It's not about the current moment," he explained. "It depends on your internal makeup-on who you are. I'd like to think of myself as someone who doesn't want to be controversial."

In a time when creators are expected to be hyper-aware of every potential trigger, Madhvani's response cuts through the noise. His view reinforces the idea that sensitivity in storytelling shouldn't be a response to censorship or fear but a reflection of intent, empathy, and accountability.

As outrage culture and cancel trends loom over Indian cinema, Madhvani's approach is a quiet but powerful reminder: authenticity doesn't need to shout it just needs to stay true.

