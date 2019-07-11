Ram Kapoor In 'George Clooney League.' Ronit Roy, Kishwer Merchant And Fans Love New Look

Ram Kapoor Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: iamramkapoor)

Highlights Ram Kapoor trended this week on the Internet because of his new trim look In two separate Instagram posts, Ram unveiled his all-new, leaner self His friends and fans left comments on his new look

TV star Ram Kapoor has trended this entire week after revealing his new, trim look on his Instagram account. Mr Kapoor, 45, has always been pear-shaped and it's been part of his charm, helping propel him to stardom in serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. His extreme transformation has taken him 30-odd kilos down from a reported 130 kilos. In two separate Instagram posts, Ram Kapoor unveiled his all-new, leaner self. Naturally, his fans and friends were impressed (not everyone, though; some said the preferred the old Ram Kapoor). The actor's colleagues from the TV world left comments on the Instagram post he shared yesterday: "You're back to how you looked in Dhadkan," wrote Kishwer Merchant, referencing a 2003 medical drama in which Ram Kapoor played a psychologist; Ronit Roy wrote, "Amazing dude. Finally, mere bhai. So happy; "This is an amazing achievement," wrote Tanaz Irani.

See Ram Kapoor's post here:

And the comments from his friends:

A screenshot of Ronit Roy's comment on Ram Kapoor's post

A screenshot of Kishwer Merchant's comment on Ram Kapoor's post

A screenshot of Tanaz Irani's comment on Ram Kapoor's post

On Twitter, someone said Ram Kapoor is now in the 'George Clooney League'; someone else said he's gone from 'Raaam Kapoooor to Rm Kpr.' Another thought the actor's pictures were actually a throwback.

Ram Kapoor well done, he is always an amazing actor and he looked like a heartthrob in Kasam Se. He now joined George Clooney league of older hot men with weight loss. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) July 11, 2019

@Ramkapoor going from

Raaam Kapoooor to Rm Kpr !!! pic.twitter.com/fwrauV7Quz — sadiq saleem (@sadiqsaleem2) July 10, 2019

O my My !!

This man looks so handsome

Whaatta transformation!

For a second i was like its a throwback vs now and BOOM!! He actually got sexier! @RamKapoor, BALH hero pic.twitter.com/66kq2wzQdR —(@munirah_Iam) July 10, 2019

How did he do it? Ram Kapoor told SpotboyE that he works out twice a day, watches what he eats and doesn't eat at all for a period of 16 hours. "As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don't eat anything at all," Mr Kapoor said. That sounds like hard work and at least one tweet raised a concern:

I'm no dietician or nutritionist but helloooooo, #RamKapoor goes hungry for 16 hours straight and has managed to shed oodles of weight with this very practice! Isn't it unhealthy? — Bhavya Sadhwani (@bhavyasadhwani2) July 11, 2019

Some fans, like this one, just want the 'golu' Ram Kapoor back:

where is my that golu @RamKapoor ? why you have loose so much weight ?

Missing your previous look so much , u looked so hot on that golu look .

#BadeAccheLagteHai#BALH#RamKapoorpic.twitter.com/bgO0tZV0dp — (Offline) (@Being_romeli) July 10, 2019

However, as he told SpotboyE, Ram Kapoor intends to lose another 25-30 kilos. Get used to it, world. Now, take a look at the picture we mentioned above:

