Ram Gopal Varma Reveals Why He Chose Newcomer Manish Malhotra As <i>Rangeela's</i> Costume Designer

In the world of Bollywood glamour, where stars rise and fade with every Friday release, few journeys are as extraordinary as that of Manish Malhotra. Today, he stands as one of Indian cinema's most influential fashion icons and a celebrated producer, but his entry into the industry was far humbler than most imagine.

Before becoming the designer who redefined Bollywood styling, Malhotra began as an assistant to renowned designer Neeta Lulla, often visiting sets simply to drop off costumes. His life changed dramatically with Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela, a film remembered not only for its music and performances but also for its vibrant, trend-setting visual language.

Interestingly, Malhotra wasn't even the first choice for the project. Costume designer Anna Singh had initially been brought on board but had to step away. Similarly, legendary choreographer Saroj Khan was supposed to design the dance sequences, but scheduling issues resulted in a young Ahmed Khan taking over.

Reflecting on this series of unexpected changes that would go on to reshape industry careers, Ram Gopal Varma recounted the behind-the-scenes chaos.

He explained that he initially struggled to get in touch with Anna Singh and shared, "Actually, Anna Singh was supposed to do the costumes in the beginning. There were no mobile phones at that time, and it was very difficult to reach her. I was working on a film with Sridevi and Nagarjuna at that time. Manish Malhotra used to come to the set to deliver costumes because he was Neeta Lulla's assistant then."

Varma said that once his frustration led to a sudden decision, as he recalled, "One day, I suddenly got angry with Anna Singh. I saw Manish standing there and immediately decided that he would do the costumes. Manish was very passionate. Whoever is new always works with more enthusiasm, and that's human nature. There is nothing wrong in that."

He further explained how the choreography team also shifted unexpectedly, saying, "Saroj Khan's dates were also getting delayed. I suddenly told Ahmed that he should do the choreography. Whatever they eventually became, it's not like I spotted some major talent and thought of giving them a break. My intention was simply to use their passion and talent for my film, for my own benefit."

What began as impulsive decisions made out of irritation and practicality turned into career-defining moments for both Manish Malhotra and Ahmed Khan. Following the massive success of Rangeela, Malhotra became one of Bollywood's most sought-after designers, while Ahmed Khan rose to prominence as a choreographer and later as a filmmaker.

The film also propelled Urmila Matondkar into superstardom.

