Ram Gopal Varma Claims To Be Making Another Sanju, Based On 'The Real Story'

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Looks like the story of Sanjay Dutt will be re-told on the big screen once again, courtesy Ram Gopal Varma, at least that's what RGV claims. The filmmaker recently told Mumbai Mirror that he has indeed made up his mind for a much detailed biopic on Sanjay Dutt and said: "Yes, I am making the film." The biopic which Ram Gopal Varma is claiming to be working on, has reportedly been assigned the working title 'Sanju: The Real Story'. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that RGV has already begun research work for the film: "Ramu has been meeting Sanjay's associates and cops involved with the investigation as part of his research." Bollywood got its first ever Sanjay Dutt biopic when Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, released last month.

Well, Ram Gopal Varma often feature in headlines for his sudden announcements about the films he claims to be working on. In February Last year, he tweeted about making a film on V K Sasikala. Last year, RGV was also vehemently criticised for his Women's Day tweets about Sunny Leone, soon after which, his web-series titled Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai released. It was claimed to have been based on the actress but turned out to be how Sunny Leone reminded the protagonist - a young woman - of tennis champ Sania Mirza. RGV's filmography includes Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, the much unwanted remake of Sholay. RGV is also known for his offensive tweets, many of them attacking celebs like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and superstar Chiranjeevi.

The Mumbai Mirror report also added that Ram Gopal Varma wants to primarily focus on Sanjay Dutt's arrest and jail-term for illegally possessing arms in connection with the 1993 Bombay blasts. "That Dutt was doing drugs, was traumatised by his mother's battle with cancer, had multiple flings, many of them one-night stands, is all well documented," said the source, adding that a large section of the audience is still intrigued to know the details of what forced Sanjay Dutt to establish a connection with the underworld and the seriousness of the Dutt family being under threat, reported Mumbai Mirror. Sanjay Dutt has been in and out of jail several times during his trial, something which the Sanju biopic has incorporated in an abridged version.

Ram Gopal Verma has directed Sanjay Dutt in two films - 2012's Department and 1997's Daud.

Soon after Sanju hit screens, a substantial section of the virtual world vehemently criticised the Rajkumar Hirani and his film as an attempt to "whitewash" Sanjay Dutt's image. Recently, RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya published a piece questioning the intent of Sanju, something which did not go unnoticed by Mr Dutt. Speaking to India Today earlier this month, he said: "I don't think anybody would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change my image. That is too much of money. Whatever they say is their point of view. I have told the truth. The truth has been accepted by India. I am happy that people have accepted my life and learnt from it."

Sanjay Dutt was initially arrested under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993 in connection with the Bombay blasts and was released on bail later the same year. He was taken into custody again next year but was out on bail in October 1995. Mr Dutt was re-confined in December of the same year. He stepped out on bail, yet again, in April 1997, nine years after which the case came to court. Sanjay Dutt spent 18 months in jail during the trial and he was finally convicted for the illegal possession of weapons by the Supreme Court in 2013, when he was sentenced to five years in Pune's Yerwada Jail. Sanjay Dutt walked out a free man after serving a five-year jail sentence in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sanju has made over Rs 300 crores at the box office and is also expected to release in China.