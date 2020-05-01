Ram Charan's Recipe Of The Day From Grandma's Cookbook - Fresh Butter. See His Post

Ram Charan shared this video. (courtesy alwaysramcharan)

Highlights Ram Charan grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Friday

He shared a video with his grandma and "mom boss"

He was seen "learning to make fresh butter"

South star Ram Charan just drove our lockdown blues away with a super adorable video. The Rangasthalam actor acquired a permanent spot on the trends list on Friday with a super cute video featuring himself with his grandmother and mother. In the video, the 35-year-old actor was seen learning to make "fresh butter" with help from his grandmother. They were seen churning milk with a hand blender together as Ram Charan smiled with all his heart. "Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them," Ram Charan captioned the video. He also added the hashtags "grandma recipes" and "mom boss" to his post. Take a look:

Ram Charan, who is currently at home with his family due to the coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of his personal life on social media. A few days ago, the actor trended a great deal for taking up "Be The Real Man" challenge. In the video, Ram Charan was seen doing household chores including mopping the floor, watering the plants, doing the laundry and making tea for his family. "Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload," wrote Ram Charan. Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, Ram Charan has been doing it all - from rummaging through dust-caked albums to spending quality time with his family. Take a look:

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the 2019 action-drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi. He will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's epic drama RRR co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.