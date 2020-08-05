Ram Charan's 'Dance-Off' With Tiny Niece Navishka Goes Viral

Ram Charan and his niece Navishka in a still from the viral clip. (Image courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Highlights Ram Charan shared the video on Tuesday

He can be seen sporting a yellow sweatshirt and denims in the clip

"Super cute duo," commented one user

South actor Ram Charan occupied a spot on the list of trends of Wednesday, courtesy a video featuring him and his niece Navishka dancing to kids' song Baby Shark. The actor shared the clip of their "dance-off" on his Instagram profile on Tuesday and within no time, it went crazy viral on social media. In the clip, Ram Charan can be seen grooving with the little munchkin while watching the Baby Shark song on a television. He can be seen sporting a yellow sweatshirt and denims while baby Navishka looks adorable in an off-white dress. Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote: "Dance-off with this darling."

Fans flooded Ram Charan's post with adorable comments such as "Super cute duo" and "Cutest video on the Internet today."

Check out the viral clip here:

Navishka is the daughter of Ram Charan's sister Sreeja Kalyan. Other than Ram Charan and Sreeja Kalyan, south superstar Chiranjeevi has one more daughter - Sushmita.

Last month, Ram Charan trended big time on social media for his post-workout pictures. "Head says gym and heart says hmm..." he captioned the post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ram Charan made his debut in acting with the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha. He has worked in several hits like Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Zanjeer. He has also produced films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150. Ram Charan's next project as an actor is RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn. RRR is set in the 1920's and it is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem," who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.