Ram Charan's Birthday Fam-Jam With Father Chiranjeevi, Mother Surekha. Courtesy - Upasana

Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, and the celebrations were nothing short of grand. On Saturday, the actor's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, treated fans to a photo dump on Instagram.

The biggest highlight? The presence of South cinema legends Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi (Ram Charan's father). The album kicked off with a beautiful family portrait – Ram Charan posing with Upasana. The birthday boy's sister Sreeja Konidela and their parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela were also seen in the image.

Another frame showed Ram Charan standing next to Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. The rest of the snaps captured heartwarming moments from laughter-filled gatherings.

While all the pictures screamed happiness, Ram Charan's baby daughter, Klin Kaara, was MIA from the frame.

In her caption, Upasana Kamineni Konidel wrote, "March 27th – Forever grateful. Thank u all for making it so special."

On his birthday, Ram Charan surprised fans by unveiling the first-look posters of his film Peddi (RC16).

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

The first poster presented Ram Charan in a never-seen-before avatar, looking almost unrecognizable with long hair and a rugged beard. His intense gaze, paired with a lit cigar, exuded a raw and rebellious aura.

The second poster showcased Ram Charan gripping a worn-out cricket bat. He was standing tall in a village stadium illuminated by floodlights. His fierce expression and powerful stance suggested an action-packed narrative.

“A fight for identity. RC16 is Peddi. A Buchi Babu Sana film. An AR Rahman musical,” read the text attached to the post.

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. The S Shankar directorial also featured Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah and Srikanth in important roles.