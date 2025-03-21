Chiranjeevi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At House Of Commons: "Heart Filled With Gratitude"

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Team Bridge India during a ceremony at the House of Commons in the UK Parliament.

The actor shared a series of pictures from his experience on X (formerly Twitter).

In an accompanying message expressing his gratitude, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India."

"Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing," he added.

Chiranjeevi concluded his message by noting that the recognition has inspired him to pursue his work with increased enthusiasm, "This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is set to appear in the upcoming fantasy drama Vishwambhara, where he will star alongside actresses Trisha and Meenakshi Chaudhary.