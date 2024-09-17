Advertisement

Ram Charan Begins Fitness Journey For RC 16, Gets A Shout Out From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

RC 16 features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles

Read Time: 2 mins
Ram Charan Begins Fitness Journey For <i>RC 16</i>, Gets A Shout Out From Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)
New Delhi:

Ram Charan's next big release is Game Changer. The actor wrapped filming in July and the film is set to release on Christmas this year. It seems Ram Charan has already moved on to his next project. The actor shared a post on Instagram on Monday revealing that he has now started preparing for Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming untitled film, which is being called RC 16 as of now. The image features Ram Charan with his back to the camera as he climbed down the steps. He was accompanied by his fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt. The actor is expected to sport a beast look with a bulky body in the movie. He gave fans a glimpse into his transformation process by sharing the photo on social media. The caption of the post read, “Beast mode on #RC16 loading…” Reacting to his post, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Yasssssss,” with fire emojis.

RC 16 was launched back in March in Hyderabad. The launch event was attended by lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi was also present at the event. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Special day, special beginnings #grateful #rc16.” The images featured Janhvi in a sea green saree, while Ram Charan sported a white shirt. Chiranjeevi held the clap, dressed in a navy blue shirt. 

RC 16 marks Buchi Babu Sana's second film as director. His debut Uppena (2021) won the National Award in the best Telugu-language film category. The filmmaker has previously worked as an associate director with Pushpa director Sukumar. He was also a writer on Ram Charan's 2018 film Rangasthalam.

RC16 is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film. Chandrabose, who wrote the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, will write the lyrics.

Ram Charan, Rc 16, Telugu Cinema
