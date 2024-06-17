Ram Charan On His Bond With Daughter Klin Kaara: 'Feel Left Out When...'

Upasana Konidela shared this image. (Image courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

RRR star Ram Charan is a doting dad to his baby daughter Klin Kaara. The superstar, who embraced fatherhood last year, in a recent interview with Times Of India, shared that he is addicted to the little one. In the interview, Ram Charan talked about his journey of being a new parent, his sense of responsibility towards the baby girl and much more. "During the first six months, I felt nothing, except a sense of responsibility and the fact that a new member of the family had joined us. I was amazed at the bond that a mother and child share and I just could not replicate that. Then I spoke to a friend of mine who is also a senior parent, and he told me that it happens and it's normal to feel that way and that he didn't feel that kind of connection with his second child until nearly a year after her birth. Now that Klin is interacting and recognising people, she misses me when I am not at home, the whole ball game changed. I feel left out when I am not around her, so I don't feel like going out.”

Asked what he did in order to spend quality time with the baby, the actor replied, "I feed Klin at least twice a day, I love doing that. I do my readings with her, too. Upasana (wife) is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I can get her to finish the whole bowl of food, I have some superpower when it comes to this.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated 12 years of marriage on Saturday (June 15). On the special occasion, Upasana wrote a loved-up wish for her actor-husband. She shared a picture in which the couple can be seen walking with their daughter Klin Kaara. Captioning the post on Instagram, Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Here's to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude! @alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela”

Ram Charan and Upasna dated for a few years before introducing each other to their families. They got engaged in 2011 and married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012.