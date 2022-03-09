Rakul Preet Singh Is A True 'Water Baby' In Red Bikini

Rakul Preet Singh's throwback photo (Courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh will leave you wanderlust with her latest social media post. A few days back, she was vacationing in the Maldives and now, she has shared a throwback photo and it is unmissable, to say the least. In the photo, Rakul is dressed in a red bikini and a floral shrug. With ponytail, sunglasses, and statement earrings, Rakul Preet Singh is looking stunning. She has captioned the throwback photo as "Pause and reflect #throwback #waterbaby." Actress Smriti Khanna left an array of lit emojis in the comment section. Rakul Preet Singh's throwback photo has more than three lakh likes and fans are leaving red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's throwback photo:

A few days back, Rakul Preet Singh had shared a photo from her Maldives vacation and was seen taking a dip in the water and was dressed in a pink bikini. She had captioned the photo as "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea and drink the wild air #waterbaby."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh also has Runway 34. She will play the role of a pilot in the thriller drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from these films, Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Production 41 with Akshay Kumar and Chhatriwali.