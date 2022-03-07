Attack Trailer: John Abraham Is A Man On A Mission. Bonus - Rakul Preet Singh And Jacqueline Fernandez

A still from Attack trailer (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights John Abraham plays a soldier in the film

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline also feature in the film

Attack will release on April 1, 2022

New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, makers have released the trailer of John Abraham's film Attack, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack showcases the story of a man on a mission. John Abraham plays the role of "India's first super soldier" created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. On Pen Movies YouTube channel, the synopsis reads, "'The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.' So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India's first super-soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies."

Attack is a mix of action and sci-fi. The synopsis read, "Not just an ordinary action film, the film has a complex drama with an element of sci fi and an answer to how india deals with terrorism with a sneak peak into the future of warfare."

Apart from John, Jacqueline and Rakul's acting also looks top-notch.

Here have a look:

Seeing the trailer, one can say that the film will keep the movie-buffs glued to their seats till the end. John Abraham also shared on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "INDIA'S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! #ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio#Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22"

The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Attack: Part 1 is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 1.