Rakul Preet Singh Flies Out To Goa With Family Ahead Of Her Wedding To Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and fam at the airport

Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Goa on Saturday evening, a few days ahead of her wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani. She was accompanied by her parents, mom Kulwinder Singh and dad Rajender Singh. The Doctor G actress was spotted posing with her parents at the airport as they made their way to the entrance. Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Rakul Preet Singh's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport as he flew out to Goa. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the airport:

On Saturday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a pink salwar suit. She kept her accessories minimal while Jackky wore a green kurta. He teamed it up with black pants. In a viral video from the venue, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Congratulations, in advance." Another paparazzo teases Jackky with these words, "Sir, see you in Goa." To this, Jackky only smiles. The couple will reportedly get married in Goa on February 22. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Thursday night, Rakul, dressed in black, was pictured arriving at Jackky Bhagnani's house. Videos from the venue are already viral. In the video, Rakul can be seen making her way to Jackky's house with family members and relatives. Jackky's house has been decorated with lights. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Earlier, a source close to the couple claimed that their Goa wedding will be eco-friendly. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point." Emphasizing on the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source added, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.