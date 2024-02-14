Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani To Delay Honeymoon Plans After Wedding: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rakulpreetsingh)

Ahead of actress Rakul Preet Singh's big fat wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani, a close to the couple told ETimes that the couple are planning to cut short their honeymoon. " Rakul and Jackky have decided to delay their honeymoon plans, opting instead to dive straight back into work commitments," noted the source. "While Rakul will be working till three days before her wedding, she will start shooting for her unknown Bollywood film within a week of getting married, while Jackky will be involved in making the arrangements for the biggest release of his career as a producer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj," added the source.

Earlier in a chat with Hindustan Times, a source revealed that the couple will be opting for a green wedding. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point.” Stressing on the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source elaborated, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

Earlier, about making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.