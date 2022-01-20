Rakul Preet Is Making Insta-Garam And Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's Reaction Is All Of Us

Highlights Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in the latest photo

She is seen posing in just a shrug

Rakul's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's reaction is worth checking out

With a fan following of over 18 million on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh's posts are loved by her fans and followers. Rakul often shares details about her workout, cheat meals, shares snippets from her photoshoots, and writes heartfelt notes for her family members. Earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh shared another glamorous photo of herself, which is trending on the internet. The photo has been clicked by photographer Rohan Shrestha and her makeup has been done by makeup artist Salim Sayyed. Rakul Preet Singh has been styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. Rakul Preet Singh's latest photo has over 3 lakh likes in just a short time.

For her outfit, Rakul Preet Singh chose a pastel coloured shrug and styled the same with ripped denim shorts. She went for open curly hair, pink lip tint, and nude makeup. Rakul Preet Singh ditched jewellery. Rakul shared the photo with the caption that reads, "This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer."

Many commented on Rakul Preet Singh's latest photo and one among them is her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani and his comment is totally relatable. Jackky Bhagnani commented, "OH MY MY," followed by love-struck emojis.

Here's Rakul Preet Singh's latest photo:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating each other for a long now. Last year, on Rakul's birthday, the couple shared a happy photo and confirmed their relationship status.

Rakul had shared the photo and had written, "Thankyouuuu my heart! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

On the film front, Rakul will next be seen in Runway 34, Thank God, Attack, and Doctor G.