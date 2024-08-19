Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Gold With Her "Crazies"

Hey folks, it is Raksha Bandhan today and the B-town is celebrating it with much pomp and galore. To mark the special day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a series of throwback pictures featuring her siblings and cousins on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the pictures shared, Sonam can be seen posing candidly with her cousins - Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and sibling Harshvvardhan Kapoor. What however stole our heart was the throwback image shared by the Neerja actress of herself seated with her cousins. For the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back."

Take a look at her post below:

Recently, Sonam Kapoor, who moved to a new house in Mumbai last year, gave a tour of her place in an interaction with Architectural Digest. Giving a tour of her ornate Mumbai home, Sonam revealed that the living area is her favorite place and said, "The living area is where I do the most entertaining and hanging out and where all my friends come. This is one of my favourite rooms I've ever lived in." Sonam added, "The reason I went so Indian and maximalist is I just wanted a lot of layers is because this is a very new building . I got really overwhelmed by coming to this very modern building and I was like, how do I make this nostalgic to who I am I just went mad and every wall paper here is hand-painted."

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August 2022 and they named him Vayu. They celebrated Vayu's first birthday at Sonam and Anand's Delhi home. The couple also have a house in Notting Hill, London.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. The actress made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.