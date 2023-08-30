Raksha Bandhan 2023: This Pic Of Zoya And Farhan Akhtar 'Sums Up' Their Life

Zoya posted this image. (Courtesy: ZoyaAkhtar)

A Raksha Bandhan wish remains incomplete if a bit of quirkiness is not added to it. After all, the relationship between a brother and a sister is all about love, fun and what not. Bollywood's talented siblings Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar added their unique touches to their Rakhi wishes for each other. Zoya Akhtar shared a throwback picture taken during an interview. Zoya mentioned in the caption that the interview was from one of their first films together. In the picture, Zoya looks irritated. Farhan is seen (the rescuer as Zoya mentioned) managing the interview. Zoya Akhtar wrote in the caption, "An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it. Love you the most. Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar."

Farhan Akhtar was quick enough to comment on Zoya's post. He wrote, "Er tum itne door ho .. love you Zo." Farhan and Zoya's friends commented on Zoya's post. Actor Tara Sharma shared a laugh out loud and a heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Aditi Dev Sharma dropped heart emojis on the post.

Take a look at Zoya's post here:

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's social media posts are all heart. On one bygone Raksha Bandhan, Zoya treated her Instafam to a major throwback picture. Zoya shared an image from her childhood days. In the caption, she wrote, "Once Upon A Time#happytogether #bestbro #farhanandme #rakshabandhan #myperson #twilighthappy @faroutakhtar."

Take a look at the post here:

On Zoya Akhtar's birthday, Farhan shared a super goofy picture with the birthday girl. He wrote in the caption, "Yes!!! Yes I love you!! Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire with a cherry on top." Take a look at Farhan's post here:

Farhan dons many hats. He is an actor, singer, director and producer. Farhan is known for movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya. Zoya Akhtar is popular for directing movies like Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.