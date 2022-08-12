Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hrithik Roshan Tied Sisters Sunaina And Pashmina Rakhis. Girlfriend Saba Azad Was Also There

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Hrithik Roshan treated his Insta family to some adorable pictures with his sister Sunaina and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina Roshan. Also, he recreated an old photo from 1996 that shows them from their younger days. The photo is from the Raksha Bandhan celebration that year. However, what grabbed our attention was the War actor tied Rakhis to his sisters Sunaina and Pashmina. The first image is a throwback image, followed by an image that shows them posing exactly in the same manner. In the third and fourth images, the actor can be seen lovingly tying rakhis to his sisters' wrists. Sharing the pictures, he also credited his girlfriend Saba Azad for directing it and niece Suranika for clicking the picture.

Sharing the post, Hrithik Roshan captioned it as: "Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone! That moment in 1996 We still look the same. Pic by: Suranika, Directed by : Saba Azad". Soon after Hrithik Roshan shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Actor Rohit Saraf commented, "25 years. How do you still look the same?!". His cousin Pashmina and father, Rakesh Roshan, dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "May this bond stay foreva!!!"

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. Also, he has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone.