Rakht Brahmand: Ali Fazal To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Details Here

This is Ali Fazal's first project with Samantha.

Guess who is all set to join Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK's Rakht Brahmand? None other than actor Ali Fazal, reported news agency IANS. The 6 part limited series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The shoot for the project will begin in Mumbai, starting next week. A source close to the project revealed, "The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it's definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It's a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre wise."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man - Season 2, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The actress also worked with the duo in Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. It is a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in a project titled Bangaram. Samantha announced the project on her birthday this year.

(With inputs from IANS)