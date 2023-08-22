Explained: The Rakhi Sawant Vs Adil Durrani Drama, Complete With Doctor's Note

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

The Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani saga is taking wild turns with each passing day. After Adil Durrani accused his wife Rakhi of cheating on him, in addition to a bunch of other allegations such as physical violence, the actress has now dropped a video in which she is refuting at least one of his claims. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adil suggested that Rakhi Sawant could not conceive following a recent uterus operation. Rubbishing his claims, Rakhi Sawant shared a video that also apparently features her doctor. In the video, Rakhi says “Hi, guys! Aaj mai meri mother, meri doctor. Kehte hai na ki bhagwan har jagah nhi aa sakte, lekin bhagwan ne doctors ko banaya hai taki hum jaise peeret achi zindagi jee sake. Thoda time pehle mere uterus ka operation hua tha. Adil ke sath shadi ho gayi thi aur mujhe bacha karna tha. Toh aaj mai meri doctor Veena Shinde ke paas aayi hu jinhone mera fibroid ka operation kiya tha. Shayad mai samay se bacha kar leti toh mere uterus mai fibroids na hote. [Today I am with my mother…my doctor. It is said that God cannot be present everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After my marriage to Adil, I wanted to have a kid. If I would have conceived timely, my uterus would have been prevented from fibroids].”

Her doctor then came on record and shared that Rakhi Sawant can give birth to a child. The doctor mentioned that Rakhi got her eggs frozen and even clarified that her uterus wasn't removed instead the fibroids from the uterus were removed. “Rakhi can become a mother. Her uterus is fine," she added.

The marriage

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani made their relationship public in 2022. Adil appeared in a bunch of interviews where he introduced himself as a businessman from Mysuru and Rakhi's boyfriend. The duo finally announced their wedding in January 2023.

When things took an ugly turn between the couple, with Rakhi accusing Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence and having an extramarital affair among other allegations, it was revealed that Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022.

Adil Khan Durrani goes to jail

As things soured between the couple, on February 7, 2023, Adil Khan Durrani was arrested by Mumbai Police after Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, accusing him of mishandling her funds. The actress also accused Adil of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewellery without her knowledge. Rakhi further claimed that he was also having an extra-marital affair.

The Oshiwara Police filed Rakhi Sawant's FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani. The police also added sections 498 [A] and 377 of IPC in the FIR.

Adil Durrani's accusations

After five months of being in jail, Adil Khan Durrani was finally released on bail. In a recent interview, Adil Khan Durrani made shocking revelations about Rakhi Sawant's previous marriage, pregnancy, among other things. Adil revealed how Rakhi Sawant pretended to be single when he first met her. The businessman also accused the actress of cheating on him and lying to him about getting divorced from her previous husband, Ritesh Singh.

Adil told Bollywood Bubble, “I was in Dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I, one day, saw some messages. Aur wo itne gande thay just imagine mujhe kya feel hua hoga. Wo bolti hai Ritesh [Singh] maine galti karli hai Adil se shaadi karke tum meri jaan ho. Mere 7 din aapke saath bahut ache rahe hai, main bhul nahi sakti. Aur jo bhi tumhare saath hua wo memories mujhe yaad aagaye hai. [One day I saw some vulgar messages on her phone. She was telling Ritesh [Singh] that she regrets getting married to me. I will always cherish the memories we made during these seven days.] How I should feel? I was like ye kya ho raha hai. [What is happening?]”

According to Adil, Rakhi is still married to Ritesh Singh, and she continued to meet him even after their [Rakhi and Adil]'s marriage.

In a press conference, Adil also accused Rakhi of beating him brutally whenever he tried talking to her about their personal issues. This is not it. The businessman stated that Rakhi is older than him by 19 years. In previous interactions with the media, Rakhi had said that Adil is 7 years younger than her.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Singh. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15.