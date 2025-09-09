Rakesh Roshan Shares Major Update On <i>Krrish 4</i> Directed By Hrithik Roshan: "We Plan To Release It In 2027"

Rakesh Roshan had earlier mentioned how Krrish 4, which will also mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan, was delayed due to budgeting issues. However, the director has now confirmed that Krrish 4 is progressing well, and he also confirmed the release date.

What's Happening

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan said that all budgeting issues regarding Krrish 4 have now been resolved.

He said, "The script didn't take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we'll be starting the film."

Rakesh Roshan also confirmed that Krrish 4 will be released in theatres in 2027.

The filmmaker added, "The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start shooting by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive for this film. Hence, we have to be well prepared before we go on the floors. We plan to release it in 2027."

Rakesh Roshan Announcing Hrithik Roshan As The Director Of Krrish 4

Earlier in March this year, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to announce that Hrithik Roshan is being launched as a director, 25 years after he was launched as an actor, under the guidance of Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan himself.

The post featured a picture of the father-son duo, and the caption read, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra & myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

In A Nutshell

Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that things are officially moving forward for Krrish 4 and the makers are aiming for a 2027 release. He further stated that there was some pressure regarding the budgeting, which has now been resolved.