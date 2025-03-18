Rakesh Roshan Confirms Not Directing Hrithik Roshan's <i>Krrish 4</i>: "I Have To Pass On The Baton"

The last film in the celebrated Krrish franchise, led by Hrithik Roshan, had released on November 1, 2013. Fans have been waiting with bated breath since then for director Rakesh Roshan to spill the beans on when Krrish 4 would grace the big screen again.

Last year, Rakesh Roshan told Bollywood Hungama that he won't be returning to directing any further, however, he would announce Krrish 4 soon.

There was the initial buzz about Karan Malhotra helming the fourth instalment in the reputed franchise.

Rakesh Roshan has broken his silence on the same, as he mentioned, "I have to pass on the baton."

The filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama, "So, I should do it when I am in my senses so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he's doing it correctly or not. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I'll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making."

Speaking about regrets on letting the reigns go, Rakesh Roshan said, "That chance we have to take. Also, there's no guarantee that if Rakesh Roshan directs Krrish 4, it'll be a blockbuster. It might be the other way round as well."

However, Bollywood Hungama has now reported that the Rs 700 crore budget of Krrish 4 was making it challenging for Siddharth Anand's banner Marflix who were bankrolling the project.

Siddharth had brought Karan Malhotra on board as the director, with the producer exiting now, Karan too has parted ways with Krrish 4.

A close source reported to India Today Digital, "The astronomical budget figures doing the rounds are completely untrue."

The first sci-fi film in this series was Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, that had Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead. Krrish in 2006 was led by Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Krrish 3 had Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut join the lead cast of Krrish.



