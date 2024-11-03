Crazy Viral: Rajpal Yadav Snatches Journalist's Phone On Being Asked About His Diwali Firecracker Comment. Watch

Rajpal Yadav is back to tickle our funny bones with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While cinephiles are loving his portrayal of Chhota Pandit in the Anees Bazmee directorial, the actor-comedian recently found himself embroiled in a Diwali controversy. It all started when Rajpal Yadav posted a video urging his fans not to burst firecrackers due to their contribution to air and noise pollution. However, after facing backlash, he deleted the video and shared an apology in another video. Now, a journalist from a leading Hindi publication has accused Rajpal Yadav of snatching away a reporter's camera during an interview. The journalist further claimed that Rajpal Yadav attempted to throw the reporter's phone when he questioned the actor regarding the Diwali controversy.

In the video, Rajpal Yadav is seen sitting among a group of people. A reporter questions him from behind the camera about his upcoming projects, to which Rajpal replies, “Har dedh mahine me ek film dekhne milegi. [You will get to watch one film every one and a half months.]” The reporter then asks, “Haal hi mein Deepawali se pehle aapka bayan aaya tha. [Recently, your statement came out just before Deepawali.]” Before the reporter could finish, Rajpal Yadav is seen placing his hand over the camera.

The text attached to the video reads, “Logon ko hansane wale mashhoor film abhineta Rajpal Yadav aakhir itna kyun bhadak gaye? Film abhineta Rajpal Yadav aaj UP ke Lakhimpur Kheri zile ke Palia kasbe mein pahunche the, jahan ek patrakar ke sawal par unko itna gussa aa gaya ki sawal pooch rahe patrakar ke mobile phone par jhapta maar kar mobile phone girane ki koshish ki, jiska video ab viral ho raha hai. [Why did the famous comedy film actor Rajpal Yadav get so angry? Today, film actor Rajpal Yadav reached Palia, a town in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, where he became so furious at a journalist's question that he tried to snatch the journalist's mobile phone, causing it to fall. This incident was captured on video and has now gone viral.]

In the apology video shared by Rajpal Yadav on Instagram, he can be heard saying, “Namaskaar saathiyo. Deepawali ki dher saari shubhkamnaye. Abhi do din pehle mere social media se ek video daala gaya tha, jisko maine turant hi hatwa diya tha. Is video se desh duniya mein jis kisi ki bhi bhaavna aahat hui hai, to mai hriday se kshama praarthi hu. Aur Deepawali ki khoob achey se khushiyaan manayein. Aur ache se rahe. Swasth rahe, vyasth rahe. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. [Namaskar, friends. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali! Just two days ago, a video was posted on my social media, which I immediately removed. If anyone's feelings have been hurt by that video, I sincerely apologise from the heart. Let's celebrate Diwali joyfully and stay safe and healthy. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!]”

Rajpal Yadav's caption read, “Mai dil se maafi maangta hu. Mera maksad Diwali ki khushiyon ko kam karna nahi tha. Diwali hamare liye khushiyon ka parv hai aur ise sabke liye khubsurat banana hi hamara asli tyohar hai. Aap sabko dher sari shubhkamnaye aur pyaar. Chaliye milkar is Diwali ko khaas banate hai. [I sincerely apologize. My intention was never to diminish the joy of Diwali. Diwali is a festival of happiness for us, and making it beautiful for everyone is what truly matters. Wishing you all lots of love and good wishes. Let's come together to make this Diwali special!]”

Rajpal Yadav is expected to appear in several upcoming projects, including Baby John, Welcome To The Jungle and Aankh Micholi 2.