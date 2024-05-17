Rajkummar Rao On Life Before Movies And FTII Days: 'Was Not Raised With Money Around'

Rajkummar Rao pictured at an event. (Image courtesy: IANS)

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has talked about his humble beginnings, sharing that he was not raised with a lot of money, but it was his mother who supported him and helped him reach where he is today. Rajkummar told IANS: "It's not been easy. That's why I love parents, no matter whose parents they are. My parents really supported me. My mother especially supported me, and there were a lot of tough times. I was not raised with money around."

The actor talked about how he got the chance to go to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). "I have not seen too much money in life, but I also know other parents who knew that I wanted to go to FTII and there's not enough money at home, and they would also come out and help my mother so that she can do those things for us," said the actor, who has appeared in over 30 films since 2010.

Rajkummar, who made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, is happy that today he is referred to as "ghar ka beta" by the audience.

"That's why I am grateful to my parents, and that's the reason that people connect as 'humare ghar ka hi ladka hai' because main hoon. I am that boy who has come from nowhere and who has worked genuinely very hard to be where I am today," said the Gurgaon-born star.

The actor has been keeping busy with film promotions. Just last week, his film 'Srikanth' was released, and now he has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor hitting the big screen.

"It was not planned that 'Srikanth' would come and then Mr And Mrs Mahi. I think no actor wants that because you want a breather because you have been promoting this and then that. But I am proud of both films," he added.

Talking about his upcoming film, Rajkummar shared: " Mr And Mrs Mahi is about a husband and wife. It's all about togetherness, love, dreams, and egos."

The actor also talked about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which he described as "very funny," and then there is Stree 2.

