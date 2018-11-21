Rajkummar Rao Announces The Wrap Of Made In China With This Pic

Rajkummar Rao with the cast and crew of Made In China (Courtesy RajkummarRao)

Highlights "What a fun shoot, can't wait to share it with you guys," wrote Rajkummar The film also features Mouni Roy and Boman Irani The film is directed by Mikhil Musale

Rajkummar Rao announced the wrap of filmmaker Mikhil Musale's Made In China on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture on Twitter featuring himself with the cast and crew of the film. Rajkummar captioned the photo: "Schedule wrap for Made In China. What a fun shoot, can't wait to share it with you guys on the big screen." Mouni Roy and Boman Irani, who are also part of the film, did not feature in the picture. Made In China went on floors in September this year. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's production house Maddock Films, which also produced Rajkummar Rao's last film blockbuster film Stree.

Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Gujarati businessman while Mouni Roy will feature as his wife. In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Mouni said that she is excited to be a part of the film and to work with Rajkummar Rao. "I think Rajkummar is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films," IANS quoted Mouni as saying.

Made In China showcases the life of struggling Gujarati businessman, who aspires to become a successful entrepreneur. Made In China is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree, is also part of the sequel of the film. Besides, he also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla and Mental Hai Kya, which also features Kangana Ranaut.