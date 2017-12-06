Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Are Co-Stars Now. Details Here

Shraddha and Rajkummar's new film is a horror comedy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 06, 2017 15:22 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Are Co-Stars Now. Details Here

Shraddha and Rajkummar will co-star for the first time

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Super excited," wrote Rajkummar
  2. "I'll be working with 1 of my favourite actors," tweeted Shraddha
  3. Shraddha and Rajkummar's new film is a horror comedy
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly pushed their way to the top of the trends list after the big announcement was made. Rajkummar and Shraddha have been cast together in a new movie to be produced by Maddock Films. While not much is known about the yet untitled movie, we know that it will a delightful horror comedy, as Rajkummar tweeted. "Can't wait to begin," wrote the Newton actor along with a praise for his new co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

"Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin (sic)," Rajkummar tweeted on Wednesday evening.
 

Shraddha also tweeted to say that Rajkummar Rao is on her list of favourite actors: "Very excited to share that I'll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy! (sic)," she tweeted.
 

It is the first time that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space together.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and before that in the critically acclaimed Newton, which is India's official entry to the Oscars this year. He has a rather busy roster ahead with films like Omerta and Love Sonia in the pipeline. Rajkummar is currently shooting for Fanney Khan, in which he co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Last seen in gangster drama Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in for Prabhas' trilingual movie Saaho.
 

Trending

rajkummar raoshraddha kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................