Rajkumar Hirani Didn't Want Son To Act, Vir Used <i>3 Idiots</i> To Change His Mind

Rajkumar Hirani recently opened up about how he was taken aback when his son Vir Hirani, who debuts with his maiden OTT project Pritam and Pedro, expressed interest in becoming an actor rather than a filmmaker. It surprised Rajkumar Hirani because his son had initially shown an interest in working behind the camera. The filmmaker also spoke about how he got a 3 Idiots response from him.

What's Happening

Rajkumar Hirani told PTI, "He was in school, he learnt filmmaking by himself, and he was making short films, very good short films. I was surprised when one day he came and said, 'I don't want to make a film.' So I said, 'Okay, don't make it, no problem, what do you want to do?' I thought he wanted to do something else but he said he wanted to act. I was like, 'What has happened?' because he had worked with me on Sanju for six months, so I think something happened to him, watching Ranbir (Kapoor) perform and all."

He added, "I had never seen him act, so I was totally pushing him to this side (filmmaking). He heard me out and then he said, 'You made 3 Idiots in which you said that you should do what you like,' so it (the dialogue from my own film) came and hit me. After that I couldn't tell him anything. I just told him, 'Don't just get up and say that I want to do it; do theatre, go and learn somewhere.' So then he spent five to six years doing all that."

Rajkumar Hirani furthermore mentioned how he can give advice to anyone but not his son.

About Vir Hirani

Vir, who earlier acted in short films such as Yoon Hota Toh, The Doctor Will See You Now, and Apna Apna Andaz, will feature alongside Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, both integral parts of Hirani's Munna Bhai franchise.

Pritam and Pedro is the first OTT project from Hirani, known for films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki. The show, based on cyber security, is directed by Avinash Arun of Pataal Lok fame.

About Pritam and Pedro

Set against the backdrop of cybercrime and digital investigations, the show follows an unusual partnership between Pritam and Pedro as they find themselves caught in a complex kidnapping case.

As the investigation unfolds, the duo must navigate a world of hackers, online surveillance and technological threats.

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