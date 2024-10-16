Rajinikanth's House Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Chennai

Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, is currently experiencing heavy rainfall that has brought the city to a standstill. While this severe weather has disrupted the lives of many residents, it has also caused issues for superstar Rajinikanth. His opulent mansion in Poes Garden has been flooded due to the persistent rain. In a post shared by Thanthi TV on X (formerly Twitter), water can be seen seeping inside Rajinikanth's home. The superstar's Chennai residence is a popular tourist attraction, drawing many visitors daily who come to see the building and take pictures in front of it. Poes Garden, a high-security zone, is home to many notable figures, including the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, actor Dhanush and other celebrities, businessmen and prominent lawyers.

On the work front, Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is produced by Lyca Productions. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in key roles. Next, Rajinikanth will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie. Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Mahendran will also be a part of the film. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in Coolie.

Rajinikanth's first look from Coolie was unveiled by its makers in September. The poster featured the megastar dressed as his character. He was seen wearing a shirt and holding a number tag that coolies typically wear, with "1421" written on it. Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth Sir as Deva in Coolie. Thank you so much for this Rajinikanth Sir. It's going to be a blast."

Coolie is bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures and is expected to release in 2025.