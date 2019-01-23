Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya May Marry Vishagan Vanangamudi In February: Reports

Soundarya with her parents Rajinikanth and Latha. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is reportedly all set to marry actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi come February. Several websites, including The Times Of India and India Today, reported that Soundarya Rajiniknath and Vishagan Vanangamudi will get married on February 11 while the pre-wedding festivities will begin from February 9. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, a puja will be held at Rajinikanth's Chennai house in Poes Garden. The wedding will reportedly take place on a large scale after several parties, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet function. Soundarya's elder sister Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (married to actor Dhanush) is reportedly in charge of invitations.

India Today and TOI also reported that Soundarya is currently busy putting together her bridal trousseau and she was recently spotted at a saree store in Chennai. Soundarya and Vishagan got engaged last year.

This will be Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's second marriage. Soundarya was married to businessman R Ashwin from 2010 -2017 while Vishagan Vanangamudi was married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran. Soundarya and R Ashwin are parents to three-years-old Ved.

As a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked on several films ( Chandramukhi and SivajiKochadaiiyaan, said-to-be India's first photorealistic motion capture film, starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her last film as a director was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, featuring her brother-in-law Dhanush and Bollywood actress Kajol.

Soundarya is also the author of Standing On An Apple Box, in which she talks about growing up as superstar Rajinikanth's daughter.

Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company and he is also an actor - he was recently seen in Manoj Bheeda's Vanjagar Ulagam.