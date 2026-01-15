Rajinikanth Shares <i>Thalaivar 173</i> Shooting Update On Pongal, Promises A "Proper Commercial Entertainer"

Superstar Rajinikanth, who greeted fans outside his residence on the happy occasion of Pongal, has now disclosed that shooting for his eagerly awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy will begin in April this year.

Rajinikanth, as expected, met fans who had gathered outside his residence to greet him on the festival of Pongal. The superstar, who stepped out of his residence, waved to his fans and wished them a happy Pongal before talking to the media present at the venue.

The actor said, "My sweet Pongal wishes to everyone." Wishing everyone well on the occasion of the harvest festival, the actor further said, "The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy."

When Rajinikanth was asked about his eagerly awaited upcoming film, Thalaivar 173, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, Rajinikanth said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173.

It may be recalled that one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was originally to direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C opted out of the project.

In a statement titled "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers," Sundar C said, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

The director went on to say, "This venture, featuring the legendary superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams."

Stating that his association with the two icons went back a long way, the director said, "I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

Sundar C, who is also the husband of actress and politician Khushbu, further said that although he was stepping away from the opportunity, he would continue to seek the expert guidance of both stalwarts of Tamil cinema.

"I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he told the superstars of Tamil cinema before going on to address his fans.

To his fans, the director said, "Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all."

Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers in the new year announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. Music for the film, which has the tag line 'Every family has a hero,' is to be scored by Anirudh.

