Rajinikanth On S P Balasubrahmanyam: 'Happy He's Crossed Danger Zone'

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday shared a video message for singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for the coronavirus, saying that he is happy that the 71-year-old singer has "crossed the danger zone." On Friday, S P Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorated and he was put on the life support. However, on Sunday, S P Balasubrahmanyam's son S P Charan shared a health update on Twitter and said the singer was "breathing more comfortably." In his video message, Rajinikanth said: "I am happy S P Balasubrahmanyam has crossed the danger zone. I pray to god for his speedy recovery. S P Balasubrahmanyam has brought joy to crores of people singing with his sweet voice in many Indian languages for more than 50 years." He added in the post: "Get well soon dear Balu sir." S P Balasubrahmanyam is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

On Sunday, S P Charan said: "The pleasant news is... He showed the thumbs up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)... he is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back." After S P Balasubrahmanyam was reported critical, celebrities such as AR Rahman, Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja prayed for the singer's speedy recovery and posted messages for the family on social media.

On August 5, the day S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital, the singer shared a video message for his fans, in which he said that he had "little chest congestion... cold and on and off fever."

S P Balasubrahmanyam is a National Film Award-winning music legend, who has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Mr Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in several languages and is also an actor and film producer.