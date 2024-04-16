Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya's Wedding

Stars pictured at the wedding. (courtesy: kayaldevaraj)

Veteran filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar got married to Tarun Karthikeyan at a grand ceremony in Chennai and the wedding was a star-studded affair. The guest list included some of the biggest names of the Tamil film industry including veterans Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan. Rajinikanth and Shankar have famously worked together in multiple films like Sivaji, Enthiran and 2.0, to name a few. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Shankar have collaborated for the work-in-progress film Indian 2. The guest list also included Vikram, Suriya, Mani Ratnam, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. Phew! Needless to say, photos from the starry ceremony are going crazy viral on the Internet.

Check out the viral photos from the wedding here:

Some more photos from the wedding. Can you count all the stars in these photos?

In terms of work, Shankar's next project is Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently starred in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, in which he had a cameo appearance. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the main roles. Last year, the superstar featured in the film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Speaking about his 170th film, Rajinikanth told news agency PTI last year, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet." He will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film.