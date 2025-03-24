<i>Raid 2</i> First Poster: Ajay Devgn Is Back As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik And How. Bonus - Release Date

Ajay Devgn is set to return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. On Monday afternoon, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of his character, setting the stage for another gripping tale of tax raids and corruption.

In the intense poster, Ajay stands amid towering stacks of files, giving a determined expression. Sharing the look on social media, he wrote, "Naya shehar. Nayi file. Aur Amay Patnaik ki ek nayi raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Panorama Studios. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the 2018 crime thriller Raid.

Joining Ajay in the sequel are Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. The original Raid was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz, with Ileana playing Ajay's wife.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Singham Again, where he reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.